Penn State 6th in opening men’s golf tournament of season

With JD Hughes and Cole Miller in the top 20, Penn State is sixth through the first two rounds of the Rod Myers Invitational, the Nittany Lions’ first event of the season.
Hughes is tied for 14th at 71-73 for an even-par 144, a stroke ahead of Miller’s 72-73 to tie for 19th at the Duke University Golf Course. Ryan Dornes (tie-24, 146), Charles Huntzinger (tie-29, 147) and Ryan Davis (tie-52, 152) rounded out the scoring.
Wake Forest led as a team at 18 under, Penn State was at 4-over and Liberty’s Kieran Vincent shot a 10-under 134 over two rounds to lead the field. The Deamon Deacons and North Carolina did not complete the second round.
Teams will finish the second round as well as the final round Sunday.
