Barrett has record-setting day as Penn State runs to Spiked Shoe cross country title

Penn State got the best of two top-20 programs to run to the women’s team title at the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational on Saturday morning at the Penn State Golf Courses.
Led by Tessa Barrett’s meet-record time of 20 minutes, 31 seconds over 6 kilometers, the No. 13 Nittany Lion women collected 37 points, earning their fifth straight team title in the annual meet, beating out No. 15 Syracuse’s 55 and No. 19 Georgetown’s 67.
The meet record of 20:52 by Michigan’s Katie Jazwinski had stood since 2000.
Penn State’s Elizabeth Chikotas took second in 20:53 while Jillian Hunsberger was fourth in 21:13. Kathryn Munks was 10th and Greta Lindsley was 20th for the Nittany Lions, and State College graduate Victoria Crawford was 24th in 22:13.
Syracuse took the top three spots in the men’s race, paced by Iliass Aouani’s 26:18 over 5.2 miles, to take the team crown with 19 points, well ahead of Cornell’s 67.
Penn State was fifth at 146 as Tim McGowan paced his team in 26:35 to finish fifth. Other Nittany Lions included Bobby Hill (26th), John McGowan (27th), Jaxson Hoey (33rd) and Colin Abert (55th).
The Nittany Lions next run in Minneapolis on Sept. 24.
