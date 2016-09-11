Penn State

September 11, 2016 6:46 PM

Penn State men’s golf places 6th at Rod Myers Invitational

From CDT staff reports

DURHAM, N.C.

Penn State recorded a team score of 3-over to finish sixth in the 14-team field at the Rod Myers Invitational on Sunday.

Wake Forest shot 23-under to win the tournament, beating runner-up Liberty by 11 strokes.

JD Hughes led Penn State, finishing 16th individually at even par.

Charles Huntzinger (2-over, tied 23rd), Cole Miller (4-over, tied 27th), Ryan Davis (5-over, tied 32nd), Ryan Dornes (12-over, tied 62nd) rounded out the Nittany Lions’ competitors.

Penn State returns to action Sept. 19 at the Inverness Intercollegiate in Toledo, Ohio.

Penn State

