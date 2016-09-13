Men’s soccer throttles Ohio State on Mack Brady Night

The Penn State men’s soccer team scored four first-half goals, then held off Ohio State after halftime for a 4-2 victory Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field.
Mason Klerks scored two of the goals while Connor Maloney scored one and assisted on the other three to lead the Nittany Lions (3-2-1, 1-0 Big Ten) in their Big Ten opener. Aymar Sigue scored the other goal for Penn State, which celebrated its fourth annual Mack Brady Night.
The Nittany Lion scoring total was their most in a game since a 6-2 win against Pennsylvania in 2014, and the most in a Big Ten match since a 4-4 tie with the Buckeyes in 2012.
Abdi Mohamed and Austin Bergstrom scored the Ohio State goals.
Arie Amman made five saves for the Nittany Lions, who visit Maryland on Sunday.
