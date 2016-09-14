Barrett earns cross country accolade

Penn State sophomore Tessa Barrett was dubbed the Big Ten cross country Co-Athlete of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday.
Barrett had a record-breaking performance on Saturday at the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational, setting a new meet record that had stood for 16 years. The sophomore finished first in the 6k race, leading the No. 13 Nittany Lion women to a team title for the fifth-straight year.
The team captain earned her first Big Ten Athlete of the Week honor, and it was Penn State’s first since Tori Gerlach was recognized after her win at the Spikes Shoe Invitational last year.
Barrett and the Nittany Lions return to action at the Roy Griak Invitational on Sept. 24.
