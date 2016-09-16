No. 4 Penn State field hockey rallies for win over No. 16 Iowa

The No. 4 Penn State field hockey team trailed by three goals for most of the first half.
However, the Nittany Lions put on a defensive stand and got their offense rolling to score four straight goals to top No. 16 Iowa 4-3 on Friday afternoon.
Aurelia Meijer tallied the first goal of the game for Penn State in the 30th minute. Moira Putsch tied 17 minutes later. Putsch tallied the game-winner in the 64th minute.
Gini Bramley had the other Nittany Lion goal and also added an assist on the game-winning goal. Jenny Rizzo made four saves in the net for Penn State.
Sophie Plasteras, Katie Birch and Natalie Cafone tallied the goals for the Hawkeyes.
Comments