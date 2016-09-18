PSU women’s golf opens season at East & West Match Play Challenge

Penn State fell into the consolation bracket after finishing tied for sixth on the first day of the East & West Match Play Challenge on Sunday at Radrick Farms Golf Course.
The Nittany Lions recorded a team score of 24-over in two rounds to tie Nebraska for sixth in the eight-team field in their first tournament of the season. The top four teams — Ohio State (1-under), Kentucky (2-over), Wisconsin (6-over) and Oregon (7-over) — are set for match play in the championship bracket.
Michigan (22-over) and University of California-Davis (29-over) join Penn State and Nebraska in the consolation bracket.
Lauren Waller led Penn State at 4-over, good for a tie for 17th.
The tournament continues Monday and finishes Tuesday.
