Penn State women’s golf advances in East & West Match Play Challenge

Penn State earned a 4-1 win over Nebraska at the East & West Match Play Challenge on Monday at Radrick Farms Golf Course.
Ashni Dhruva, Jackie Rogowicz, Cara Basso and Lauren Waller each earned wins for the Nittany Lions in the consolation bracket matchup.
Penn State’s Kate Granahan fell to Michigan’s Alisa Snyder in the individual bracket. She will face Wisconsin’s Ali Nageotte Tuesday in the third-place match.
The Nittany Lions will face University of California-Davis in the final round for fifth place Tuesday.
Comments