Penn State men’s golf sits in fourth place at Inverness Intercollegiate

Penn State recorded a team score of 13-over and sits in fourth place after two rounds Monday at the Inverness Intercollegiate.
Duke leads the 13-team field at 10-under, followed by Auburn (7-under) and Michigan State (9-over).
Penn State’s Charles Huntzinger is tied for fifth place individually at 2-under. Auburn’s Matt Gilchrest is in first place at 6-under.
Cole Miller (2-over, tied 19th), Ryan Davis (4-over, tied 26th), Christian Elliott (9-over, tied 43rd) and JD Hughes (10-over, tied 51st) rounded out the Nittany Lions’ competitors.
The tournament continues Tuesday.
