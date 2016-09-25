No. 4 Nittany Lions field hockey team takes care of No. 8 Michigan

Penn State scored two goals in the game’s first seven minutes as the No. 4 Nittany Lions toppled No. 8 Michigan 3-1 Sunday afternoon.
Brooke Birosik scored a mere 36 seconds into the game, the first of her two goals, to put the Nittany Lions (9-1, 2-1 Big Ten) ahead early. Katie Dembrowski had the other score at the 6:56 mark, converting on a penalty corner. Moira Putsch had two assists with one each for Aurelia Meijer and Kirsten Gochnauer.
Emma Way scored for the Wolverines (7-2, 2-1), who held an 18-10 shot advantage, including a 14-5 edge after halftime. Penn State’s Jenny Rizzo was up to the challenge, making nine saves.
Penn State hosts Michigan State on Friday.
Comments