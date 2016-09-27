PSU product TJ Sanders selected in NLL draft

The Buffalo Bandits chose former Penn State standout TJ Sanders in the third round of the National Lacrosse League draft on Tuesday.
He was the 31st overall pick.
Sanders finished his career second in program history with 124 goals.
September 27, 2016 11:44 PM
