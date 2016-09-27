Penn State

September 27, 2016 11:44 PM

PSU product TJ Sanders selected in NLL draft

From CDT staff reports

BUFFALO, N.Y.

The Buffalo Bandits chose former Penn State standout TJ Sanders in the third round of the National Lacrosse League draft on Tuesday.

He was the 31st overall pick.

Sanders finished his career second in program history with 124 goals.

