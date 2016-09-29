Penn State track and field sets schedule

The Penn State track and field program announced its 2017 indoor and outdoor schedules Thursday.
In the indoor season, Penn State will compete in eight meets, four of which will be held at the Multi-Sport Facility and Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track.
The season unofficially starts with the annual Blue-White intrasquad meet on Dec. 10, followed by the Nittany Lion Challenge on Jan. 14.
Penn State will also host the Penn State National Open on Jan. 27-28, the Sykes & Sabock Challenge Cup on Feb. 3-4, and the Penn State Tune-Up on Feb. 18.
Penn State travels for the Rod McCravy Memorial Meet (Lexington, Ky.), Spire Invitational (Geneva, Ohio), Husky Classic (Seattle, Wash.) and Big Ten Championships (Geneva, Ohio). The NCAA Championships take place in College Station, Texas, on March 10-11.
In the outdoor season, Penn State visits Tempe, Ariz., for the Pac-12/Big Ten challenge.
Penn State also travels to the Florida Relays (April 1-2), Stanford Invite (April 1-2), Battle on the Bayou (April 8.), Bucknell Classic (April 14-15), Virginia Challenge (April 21-22), Stanford Invitational (April 22) and the Penn Relays (April 27-29).
Penn State hosts the Jim Thorpe Invite on May 5.
