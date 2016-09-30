Penn State women’s hockey drops season opener

Penn State fell in its season opener 4-2 to No. 5 Clarkson on Friday night.
The Golden Knights scored just 2:19 into the game, on a goal from Corie Jacobson and never looked back. Rhyen McGill, Michaela Pejzlova and Genevieve Bannon netted the other goals for Clarkson, which outshot Penn State 43-15.
Kelsey Crow scored the Nittany Lions’ first goal of the season, with help from Victoria Samuelsson on a second-period power play, and Laura Bowman added a third-period score. Hannah Ehresmann made 39 saves in the loss.
The teams meet again at 3 p.m. Saturday.
