Penn State women’s golf wraps up Cougar Classic

Penn State recorded a 297 plus-9 in the final round of the Cougar Classic on Tuesday, finishing the tournament in 16th place with a team score of 882.
Nittany Lion sophomore Lauren Waller shot a final-round 72, wrapping up the tournament tied for 34th place with a score of 219.
Kate Granahan shot a 74 and Maddy Herr posted a 77 on Tuesday, both finishing with scores of 224.
Meanwhile, Cara Basso and Jackie Rogowicz finished with a 222 and 223, respectively.
Penn State travels to North Carolina for the Landfall Tradition from Oct. 28-30.
