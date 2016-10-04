Penn State

October 4, 2016 10:38 PM

Penn State women’s golf wraps up Cougar Classic

From CDT staff reports

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Penn State recorded a 297 plus-9 in the final round of the Cougar Classic on Tuesday, finishing the tournament in 16th place with a team score of 882.

Nittany Lion sophomore Lauren Waller shot a final-round 72, wrapping up the tournament tied for 34th place with a score of 219.

Kate Granahan shot a 74 and Maddy Herr posted a 77 on Tuesday, both finishing with scores of 224.

Meanwhile, Cara Basso and Jackie Rogowicz finished with a 222 and 223, respectively.

Penn State travels to North Carolina for the Landfall Tradition from Oct. 28-30.

Related content

Penn State

Comments

Videos

Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White sustains season-ending injury

View more video

Sports Videos