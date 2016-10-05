Penn State women’s gymnastics announces 2017 schedule

Penn State women’s gymnastics announced its 2017 schedule on Wednesday.
The Nittany Lions will host five meets at Rec Hall this season: Jan. 7 (Bowling Green, BYU, Temple), Jan. 21 (Maryland), Feb. 4 (Michigan State), Feb. 11 (Ohio State), and Feb. 25 (Pittsburgh).
Penn State travels on Jan. 15 (Nebraska), Jan. 29 (Illinois), Feb. 19 (Sacramento State, Texas Woman’s University, Western Michigan), Mar. 5 (Penn, West Chester, Bridgeport), and Mar. 11 (Big Ten Five Qualifier).
The 2017 Big Ten Women’s Gymnastics Championships take place on Mar. 18 at Rutgers University, and the 2017 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships are scheduled for April 14-16 in St. Louis.
