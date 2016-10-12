Trio of Nittany Lions swimmers earn conference accolades

Penn State’s Shane Ryan, Hector Garcia Boissier and Maddie Hart each received Big Ten honors announced by the conference Wednesday.
Ryan earned Men’s Swimmer of the Week honors after winning the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle to help the Nittany Lions to a 171-117 win over Towson last week. Ryan also contributed to a victory in the 200 medley relay.
Garcia Boissier took first in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives, a performance that earned him Men’s Diver of the Week honors.
Hart was the Women’s Freshman of the Week. She won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke in the Nittany Lions’ 179-110 win over Towson.
Hart was also part of the first-place 200 medley relay team.
