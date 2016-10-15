Penn State women run to National Open cross country title

With a sweep of the top three spots, the No. 8 Penn State women’s cross country team took first place in the Penn State National Open on Friday afternoon at the Blue and White Golf Courses.
Tessa Barrett led the field over 6 kilometers in 20 minutes, 11 seconds, with Elizabeth Chikotas next in 20:14 and Jillian Hunsberger third in 20:17.
Kathryn Munks (20:05) was 19th and Greta Lindsley (20:55) took 22nd to round out the Nittany Lion scoring five to beat out a number of other ranked teams, including No. 14 Oklahoma State, No. 25 Ole Miss and No. 30 West Virginia.
The Nittany Lion men took sixth led by Tim McGowan, who was eighth in 25:11 over 10 kilometers, and Colin Albert was 12th in 25:15.
The meet was the final tuneup before the Big Ten Championships in Minneapolis on Oct. 30.
Comments