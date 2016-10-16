Penn State

October 16, 2016 8:51 PM

Penn State men’s tennis seeing plenty of success at ITA Atlantic Regional Championships

From CDT staff reports

BLACKSBURG, Va.

A pair of doubles teams advanced to the semifinals and two individuals reached the quarterfinals with wins at the ITA Atlantic Regional Championships on Sunday.

In doubles, Penn State’s Constant De La Bassetiere and Christian Lakoseljac earned an 8-6 win over Virginia Tech’s Mitch Harper and Freddy Mesmer. The Nittany Lions duo of Christian Lutschaunig and Gabriel Nemeth beat William & Mary’s Addison Appleby and Lars DeBoer 8-4.

De La Bassetiere and Lakoseljac each picked up a pair of wins to advance in singles play.

The tournament continues Monday.

