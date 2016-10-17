Nick Aponte named captain for Penn State men’s lacrosse team

Penn State’s Nick Aponte was named team captain Monday.
The senior attackman, who was a Tewaarton Award nominee and unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection last season, led the Nittany Lions with 30 goals.
“Our staff is very happy for Nick and optimistic about the path that he will forge for our team as a leader,” coach Jeff Tambroni said in a statement. “He has earned the support and confidence of his teammates and coaches through his competence, tireless work ethic and compassion for this team.”
Comments