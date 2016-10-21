Aurelia Meijer’s second-half hat trick leads No. 6 Penn State field hockey past Rutgers

Aurelia Meijer’s second-half hat trick helped No. 6 Penn State to a 4-1 win over Rutgers on Friday afternoon.
The hat trick is the second of the sophomore’s career as the Nittany Lions (13-2, 5-2 Big Ten) rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit. Meijer scored all three goals on penalty corners giving her nine tallies on the season. Moira Putsch and Kirsten Gochnauer each assisted on all Meijer’s goals.
Putsch knocked in the other goal with help from Gini Bramley early in the second half.
Rachel Yanel scored for the Scarlet Knights (8-7, 2-5) for the only shot to beat Jenny Rizzo, who made two saves. Penn State back Skyler Fretz helped the cause by making three defensive saves.
The Nittany Lions next host Indiana on Friday to close the regular-season home schedule.
