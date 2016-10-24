Penn State men’s lacrosse announces 2017 schedule

Penn State announced its schedule for the 2017 season in a press release Monday.
The Nittany Lions will open the year at home against Robert Morris on Feb. 4. Penn State’s other home games will be against Cornell (Feb. 18), Penn (March 4), Furman (March 7), Fairfield (March 18), Cleveland State (March 25), Ohio State (April 2) and Rutgers (April 23).
The Nittany Lions will be on the road against Hobart (Feb. 11), Villanova (Feb. 25), Harvard (March 11), Maryland (April 8), Johns Hopkins (April 15) and Michigan (April 29).
The team will host exhibition games against Navy (Jan. 21) and Army (Jan. 28).
