Former Nittany Lions selected for Pittsburgh Hall of Fame

UNIVERSITY PARK A trio of former Penn State standouts will be inducted into the Pittsburgh City League All Sports High School Hall of Fame on Nov. 6.
Lisa Faloon (women’s basketball), Gene Harris (men’s basketball) and Al Jacks (football) are the inductees a part of the third hall of fame class.
Faloon played for the Lady Lions from 1983-87. She had 1,162 career points and 187 career assists in 125 games. Faloon was the 10th Lady Lion in program history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark. She played only one season with the 3-point line and made 54.8 percent (34-of-62) of her shots from distance as a senior, a program record.
Harris, a three-year starter and 1962 team captain, holds the Nittany Lions’ all-time single-game scoring record with 46 points, set against Holy Cross on Dec. 28, 1961. He is fourth all-time with 762 career rebounds and 29th with 1,018 career points.
Jacks was a quarterback for the Nittany Lions from 1956-58, leading Penn State with 673 passing yards and five touchdowns in 1957. He later was the head football coach for 19 seasons at Clarion University, where he became the program’s winningest coach at 128-46-5 for a .729 winning percentage. The Golden Eagles won three PSAC championships and six PSAC Western Division titles under Jacks.
