Penn State blanks RIT in women’s hockey

Amy Petersen scored two goals while Kelsey Crow and Meike Meilleur each scored a goal and assisted on two others as Penn State blanked Rochester Institute of Technology 5-0 Friday to sweep the two-game weekend series.
Freshman goalie Daniela Paniccia made 24 saves to earn the shutout for the second straight night, while the offense tallied two goals on the power play and another shorthanded.
Abby Welch netted the other goal for the Nittany Lions (3-5-2) in the opening series of play in College Hockey America. The Penn State defense also held the Tigers to an 0 for 7 showing on the power play.
The Nittany Lions visit Mercyhurst next weekend.
