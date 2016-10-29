Penn State sits in 17th after first round of Landfall Tradition

Penn State posted a 21-over 309 total after the first round of The Landfall Tradition to sit 17th as a team Friday in the Nittany Lions’ final event of the fall season.
Oklahoma leads the 18-team field at 4-under 284 on the Pete Dye Course at the Country Club of Landfall. The Sooners’ Hannah Wood fired a 3-under 69 to pace the field individually.
Leading the way for the Nittany Lions are Madelein Herr (tie-37, 75), Lauren Waller (tie-55, 77), Kate Granahan (tie-69, 78), Jackie Rogowicz and Cara Basso (tie-76, 79).
