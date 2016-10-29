Minnesota sweeps Penn State women’s volleyball

The toughest stretch of the season for the Penn State women’s volleyball team has not gone well.
No. 3 Minnesota swept away the No. 10 Nittany Lions 25-17, 25-20, 25-18 Saturday night, handing Penn State its third straight loss.
The match is the fourth of five straight against top-20 teams, with No. 1 and defending national champion Nebraska visiting Rec Hall on Friday.
The Nittany Lions (17-6, 9-3 Big Ten) had trouble with the Golden Gophers’ block, out-stuffed 12-4 to force them into a .195 hitting night.
Simone Lee had a match-high 17 kills, but no one else had more than seven. Kendall White posted 15 digs and Lee added 11, while Haleigh Washington picked up four blocks. The offense struggled with Abby Detering giving out 26 assists, and Bryanna Weiskircher in for a stretch and collecting 12 assists.
Sarah Wilhite’s 15 kills, Hannah Tapp’s 10 kills, Katie Schau’s 16 digs, and seven blocks each for Paige Tapp and Molly Lohman led the Gophers (17-4, 9-3).
Penn State entered last weekend alone atop the Big Ten standings, but is now tied for third with Minnesota.
