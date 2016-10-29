Penn State to face Indiana in Big

No. 2 seed Penn State is set to take on seventh-seeded Indiana at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Big Ten tournament as the league announced the bracket in a press release Saturday.
The tournament will be played in College Park, Md.
Maryland earned the No. 1 seed and will take on No. 8 seed Rutgers on Thursday. Third-seeded Michigan faces sixth-seeded Michigan State, and fourth-seeded Northwestern takes on fifth-seeded Iowa in other matchups Thursday.
The semifinals will be Friday, and the championship game will be Sunday.
