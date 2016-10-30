Barrett paces Penn State women’s cross country to 2nd-place finish

Tessa Barrett finished third individually to help the Penn State women’s cross country team place second at the Big Ten Championships on Sunday.
Barrett recorded a time of 21:04.80, finishing behind runner-up Katherine Receveur, of Indiana, and champion Erin Finn, of Michigan. Finn finished with a time of 20:37.30 and Receveur had a time of 21:02.50.
Finn’s time paced Michigan on its way to winning the team championship with 63 points to beat Penn State’s 70. Michigan State took third with 80 points.
Jillian Hunsberger placed seventh (21:09.30) and Elizabeth Chikotas took 10th (21:23.80) for the Nittany Lions. Barrett and Hunsberger each earned first-team All-Big Ten honors, and Chikotas received second-team honors.
The Penn State men’s team finished ninth in the 12-team field with 250 points. Wisconsin captured the team title with 63 points, followed by Michigan State (66) and Indiana (92).
Wisconsin’s Morgan McDonald was the individual champion with a time of 24:35.70.
Timothy McGowan was Penn State’s top finisher, placing 25th with a time of 25:17.70.
Penn State hosts the Mid-Atlantic Regional on Nov. 11.
