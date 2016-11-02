Penn State swimming trio to face nation’s best

Penn State’s Shane Ryan, Casey Francis and Katelyn Sowinski will join other swimmers from the Big Ten in a meet against members of the U.S. national team in the USA College Challenge.
The event will take place Nov. 12-13 at the Indiana University Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis.
Eight medalists from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro are among those slated to be in the pool, including Lilly King (Indiana), Cody Miller, Blake Pieroni (Indiana), Cierra Runge (Wisconsin), Tom Shields, Leah Smith, Amanda Weir and Kelsi Worrell.
Comments