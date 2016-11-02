Penn State cross country to hold fundraiser

Penn State will host its Fit-For-Fritz for a third time Sunday at the Penn State Multi-Sport Facility.
The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is a walk-a-thon inspired by track and field assistant coach Fritz Spence. The Nittany Lion track and field and cross country teams will be walking laps while other teams will compete in a dodgeball tournament.
At the event, a booth will be set up for students and community members to be swabbed for the National Bone Marrow Registry. Attendees also may donate to the event’s fundraising beneficiary, the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Hershey.
Comments