Penn State field hockey heads to Big Ten title match

No. 6 Penn State advanced to the Big Ten Championhip game for the first time since 2012 with a 1-0 win over No. 10 Michigan on Friday afternoon in the Big Ten semifinals.
Moira Putsch scored the only goal of the game with 3:34 left to deliver the win, hitting the cage from the right side of the circle. She had taken a pass from Katie Dembrowski and dribbled the ball through the legs of the Wolverines’ Katie Trombetta before firing off the winner.
“Aurelia (Meijer) came up with a great tackle and then fed the ball to Katie, and Katie gave me an amazing pass,” Putsch said in a Penn State release. “I kind of just spun around and tried to rip it as fast as I could, I mean, we weren’t getting many shots off today so I tried to capitalize off that opportunity. Before the game, we tried to mentally prepare because we knew it was going to be a physical game”
Jenny Rizzo made three saves for the shutout. Penn State (16-2), which outshot Michigan 14-7, will meet tournament host and top-seeded Maryland in the final game at noon Sunday.
