Penn State women’s ice hockey downs Mercyhurst in overtime

Penn State left the Mercyhurst Ice Center victorious for the first time in program history, taking the game 3-2 in overtime on Saturday afternoon.

Amy Petersen and Kelsey Crow each took one goal for the Nittany Lions (4-6-2, 3-1-0 CHA) to build a 2-0 lead heading into the third period. Petersen took her eighth goal of the season with 1:36 left in the opening period, and Crow followed with her third goal of the year at 15:58 in the second period on a power play.

The Lakers (2-7-1, 1-3-0 CHA) answered with a pair of extra attacker goals from Maggie Knott, who scored with 6:50 left in regulation, and from Taylor Accursi, who scored with just 1:21 left in regulation, to send the game into overtime. A hooking penalty on Lakers’ Sam Isbell gave the Lions the player advantage at 20 seconds, and Petersen fired a shot received from Book Madsen — who tallied her team-leading 10th assists of the year — past goalie Sarah McDonnel to secure the one-goal victory 31 seconds into OT.

Lions’ goalie Daniela Paniccia posted a 33-save performance in her record fourth career victory with the program.

