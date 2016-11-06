Penn State men’s and women’s swimming and diving fall in double dual

Despite standout performances from Shane Ryan and Katie Saloky, both Penn State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams fell to both Michigan and Virginia Tech in the double dual meet.
The men trailed the No. 6 Wolverines 217-126 and the No. 25 Hokies 236-115, while the women were defeated by the No. 1 Wolverines 270-83 and by the No. 6 Hokies 266-87. However, coach Tim Murphy said the team was “on the right track.”
“Last night and today, as a team, we had a very high percentage of almost all in-season best times,” Murphy said to GoPSUSports.com. “In terms of responding to the competition, that was good. I think the team feels good about the work that we have done to this point in time that it is starting to show up. It’s encouraging that we’re on the right track.”
On the men’s side Ryan, who represented Ireland at the 2016 Rio Olympics, won three individual events for the Nittany Lions including the 100-meter freestyle with a record 43.09 seconds, the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 20.09 seconds and the 100-meter backstroke with a record time of 47.19 seconds. Ryan also led the 400-meter medley relay team to a time of 3:15.23 — a second place finish.
Matt Stasiunas placed second in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:38.92, while J.P. Cervone and Ryan O’Neill posted respective times of 1:39.73 and 1:39.76 in the same event. Kaelan Freund placed sixth in the 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:03.58 and also took bronze in teh 100-meter breaststroke with his time of 55.58 seconds.
Connor Scanlon placed third in the 1-meter dive, scoring 290.70 to follow up a third-place, 312.15-point performance in the 3-meter dive on Friday.
On the women’s side, Saloky took home the 50-meter freestyle title with an NCAA “B” standard time of 22.90 seconds and placed third in the 100-meter butterfly with her time of 54.49 seconds.
Ally McHugh also stood out, securing a personal best and NCAA “B” standard time of 4:15:54 in the 400-meter IM and was followed by Casey Francis’ sixth-place performance and Megan Wujciak’s eighth-place performance. Francis finished with a time of 4:21.91 while Wujciak finished with a time of 4:22.67.
McHugh also led the 100-meter freestyle for the Nittany Lions, placing fourth with a time of 9:58.05. Francis and Amber Glenn followed at fifth and sixth, with times of 9:59.17 and 10:00.96, respectively. Maddie Hart took fifth in the 100-meter backstroke with her time of 57.19.
Maddie Hart took fifth in the 100-meter backstroke with her time of 57.19.
On the women’s side, Penn State saw its most success in the 200 freestyle relay, as the team of Saloky, Siena Salvaggio, Niki Price and Katrina Kuhn placed third in a season-best 1:32.34. Katelyn Sowinski finished fifth in 500-meter freestyle with a time of 4:51.16 and was followed by McHugh (4:51.36) and Francis (4:52.52), who finished in sixth and seventh place, respectively. Sowinski also led Penn State in the 200 butterfly (2:02.96).
Mackenzie Cornell posted the highest individual finish, taking fourth in the 1-meter dive with total of 250.15 points.
