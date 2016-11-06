Penn State men’s soccer falls to Michigan State in Big Ten tournament

Fifth-seeded Penn State finished its season with a 2-1 loss to fourth-seeded Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals Sunday.
Michigan State’s Jimmy Fiscus scored the game-winning goal on a rebound in the 75th minute.
The Spartans took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Giuseppe Barone in the 19th minute, but Penn State (8-8-2) went into the half tied after Connor Maloney’s goal in the 41st minute.
Nittany Lions goalie Evan Finney finished with five saves.
Michigan State (13-4-1) advances to take on top-seeded Maryland in the conference semifinals Friday. Maryland beat Michigan 3-2 double overtime in the quarterfinals Sunday.
