Penn State tops Maryland to win Big Ten field hockey tournament

The second-seeded Penn State field hockey team edged top-seeded Maryland 2-1 to win the Big Ten tournament championship game Sunday, clinching a spot in the NCAA tournament.
Aurelia Meijer and Gini Bramley each scored goals in the second half to lift the Nittany Lions to victory — the 500th win of Penn State coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss’ career.
Maryland (17-4) took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Emma Rissinger before Meijer notched Penn State’s first goal early in the second half. The Nittany Lions then took the lead when Bramley scored in the 44th minute.
Penn State goalie Jenny Rizzo finished with three saves.
The Nittany Lions (17-2) will host Princeton in the first round of the NCAA tournament at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Penn State beat Princeton 4-2 during the regular season.
Virginia will take on Michigan in the other first-round matchup in University Park at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The second round is set to be played Sunday.
