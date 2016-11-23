Ryan, Freund pick up Big Ten honors

Penn State’s Shane Ryan and Kaelan Freund each earned recognition from the Big Ten on Wednesday.
Ryan was named the Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the fourth time this season.
He finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 19.68 and took first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 46.23 at the Ohio State Fall Invitational last weekend. Ryan also set a meet record to win the 100 freestyle, finishing in 42.49.
He had six top-five finishes to help the Nittany Lions take fourth as a team at the invitational.
Freund was selected as the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week.
He took fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 54.75 at the Ohio State Fall Invitational. He finished first in the 200 breaststroke B-final with a time of 1:59.65.
The Nittany Lions return to action against Yale on Jan. 13.
