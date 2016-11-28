Time changes announced for Penn State men’s basketball, volleyball games Saturday

With the football team set to play in the Big Ten Championship game Saturday night, Penn State announced Monday that the men’s basketball and women’s volleyball games Saturday will start earlier.
The men’s basketball team’s home game against Wright State is now set for 5 p.m. The women’s volleyball NCAA tournament second-round match will be played at 6:30 p.m. at Rec Hall.
Penn State faces LIU-Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the first round. Dayton and Pittsburgh play in the other first-round matchup.
Penn State takes on Wisconsin in the Big Ten football title game at 8:17 p.m. Saturday.
