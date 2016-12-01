Penn State

December 1, 2016 7:59 PM

Penn State softball announces 2017 schedule

From CDT staff reports

UNIVERSITY PARK

Penn State announced its 2017 season on Thursday and it includes 17 home games.

The Nittany Lions will also take on seven teams that finished in the top-50 in RPI and six teams that reached the postseason.

The season gets underway at the LSU Tournament (Feb. 10-12). Penn State will stay south for two other tournaments — the inaugural ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Atlanta, Ga. (Feb. 17-19) and the Coastal Carolina tournament (Feb. 25-26).

The Nittany Lions then head west for the Colorado State Classic (Mar. 3-5) and games with Seattle (Mar. 8), South Dakota (Mar. 11) and Washington (Mar. 11).

The home slate gets underway with St. Francis in a doubleheader on Mar. 15. Other home games include Robert Morris (DH, Mar. 22), Indiana (Mar. 31-Apr. 2), Ohio State (DH, Apr. 12), Bucknell (DH, Apr. 19), Rutgers (Apr. 21-23) and Minnesota (May 5-7).

Away matchups include: Michigan (Mar. 24-26), Pittsburgh (Mar. 29), Michigan State (Apr. 7-9), Nebraska (Apr. 14-16) and Maryland (Apr. 28-30).

The Big Ten Tournament will be hosted by Michigan, May 11-13.

