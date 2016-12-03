Robert Morris tops Penn State in women’s hockey

Penn State scored first, but it wasn’t enough in a 4-2 loss to Robert Morris on Saturday afternoon at Pegula Ice Arena.
Amy Petersen netted her 10th goal of the season 5:10 into the second period to give the Nittany Lions (5-9-3, 4-2-1 CHA) the early lead, and Aly Hardy scored in the third period. Laura Bowman assisted on Petersen’s score to give her 92 points on her career.
Petersen’s goal stood until 6:19 remained in the second when Aneta Ledlova tied the game. The Colonials (11-1-5, 6-0-1) took control in the third period with goals from Amber Rennie, Katherine Murphy and Amanda Pantaleo.
Daniela Paniccia made 26 saves in the Nittany Lion net while Lauren Bailey stopped 25 shots for Robert Morris.
The teams meet again at noon Sunday.
