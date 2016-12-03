Penn State women’s basketball edges Marshall

Teniya Page scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Penn State women’s basketball team to an 82-80 win over Marshall at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday.
Page finished a layup to give the Lady Lions a 78-77 lead with 35 seconds left. Lindsey Spann and Kaliyah Mitchell then combined to go 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to seal Penn State’s win.
Page finished 10 for 15 from the field and 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to pace the Lady Lions offensively. Sierra Moore added 19 points, Spann had 15 to go with nine rebounds and Mitchell finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Taylor Porter led Marshall (5-2) with 24 points.
The game featured 12 ties and 13 lead changes.
The teams remained in a back-and-forth game down to the wire.
Porter knocked down a 3-pointer to give Marshall a 77-76 lead with 1:21 left. Page missed a jumper on the ensuing possession, and Porter then missed a 3-point attempt.
Page’s layup pushed the Lady Lions ahead with 35 seconds left.
Porter missed two more shots as Penn State went ahead 82-77 on four free throws in the final 12 seconds.
Penn State (6-2) returns to action at Holy Cross at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
