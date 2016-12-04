Penn State falls to Robert Morris in women’s hockey

Penn State’s Laura Bowman recorded a hat trick, but the Nittany Lions fell 6-5 to Robert Morris on Sunday at Pegula Ice Arena.
Robert Morris (12-1-5, 7-0-1 CHA) jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Bowman got Penn State on the board in the second period.
After Meike Meilleur found the back of the net for the Nittany Lions in the third period, Bowman scored again to pull her team within 4-3.
But the Nittany Lions were never able to tie it.
Kate Rydland also had a goal for Penn State. Jaycee Gebhard had two goals and an assists to lead Robert Morris.
Penn State (5-10-3, 4-3-1) faces Quinnipiac on the road at 6 p.m. Friday.
