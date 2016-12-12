Women’s gymnastics ranked in preseason poll

The Nittany Lions were selected No. 23 in the 2017 National Association of Collegiate Gymnastics Coaches/Women (NACGC/W) Preseason Coaches’ Poll, which was announced on Monday.
It’s a bump up from where Penn State ended up at the end of last season (No. 26).
The Nittany Lions are one of eight ranked Big Ten teams, with Michigan leading the way at No. 7. The Wolverines are followed by No. 12 Nebraska, No. 16 Minnesota, No. 22 Iowa, No. 24 Illinois, No. 27 Ohio State and No. 28 Michigan State.
Penn State, which returns 14 letterwinners from last season, opens its 2017 slate against Bowling Green, BYU and Temple at 4 p.m. on Jan. 7 in Rec Hall.
