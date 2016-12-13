Penn State receives academic honors

Penn State’s programs have been recognized for their achievements during the fall season.
The Nittany Lions had 78 athletes earn Fall Academic All-Big Ten honors, the athletic department announced in a press release Tuesday. Penn State’s field hockey team had 16 players recognized, good for first in the league.
The Penn State football team had 19 players honored, the women’s soccer team had 14 and the men’s soccer team had 13.
Penn State’s Cara Ulizio, who runs cross country, was one of 16 athletes to earn a 4.0 grade-point average.
Comments