Penn State women’s gymnastics picked 5th in Big Ten

Penn State tied for fifth in the preseason poll of Big Ten coaches, the conference announced Thursday.
Michigan was voted first by the coaches and Nebraska was second. The Nittany Lions and Iowa were each selected fifth among the 10 conference schools which field gymnastics programs.
In addition, Penn State senior Kiera Brown and junior Briannah Tsang were named to the Big Ten Women’s Gymnasts to Watch list.
The Nittany Lions open their season Jan. 7, hosting Bowling Green, Brigham Young and Temple at Rec Hall.
