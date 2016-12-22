Penn State

December 22, 2016 11:51 PM

Penn State ranked 8th in Learfield Directors’ Cup standings

From CDT staff reports

UNIVERSITY PARK

Penn State currently sits at No. 8 in the Directors’ Cup standings, putting the Nittany Lions in position to finish in the top 10 for the 20th time in the fall, the athletic department announced in a press release Thursday.

Stanford is ranked first with 440 points. UCLA (348), North Carolina (320), Brigham Young (267.5) and Wisconsin (255) round out the top 5. Penn State has 221 points, just behind sixth-place Virginia (244) and seventh-place Michigan (230).

The final standings for the fall will be released in January.

Penn State

