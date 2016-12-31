Penn State women’s hockey ties Princeton

Brooke Madsen scored two goals to help Penn State tie Princeton 5-5 on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions took a 2-0 lead after first-period goals by Meike Meilleur and Madsen. Amy Petersen pushed Penn State ahead 3-1 in the second period. But Princeton responded and went into the third period tied 4-4.
After Laura Bowman scored to give Penn State a 5-4 lead, Claire Thompson found the back of the net to tie it, sending the game to overtime.
Thompson and Morgan Sly both had two goals for Princeton.
Penn State opens a two-game home series against Ohio State at 6 p.m. Friday.
