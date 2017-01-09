Penn State attendance in top-10

Penn State had a strong fall semester in bringing fans to see Nittany Lion games.
The field hockey, football, women’s volleyball, women’s soccer and men’s hockey teams all rank in the top 10 in national attendance, the only school with five programs in the top 10.
The football team ranked seventh in the nation, averaging 100,257 per game at Beaver Stadium. The field hockey team led the nation averaging 640 fans per game, while volleyball (fifth), women’s soccer (eighth) and men’s hockey (sixth) also did well.
Penn State also ranks first in wrestling, averaging 9,429 through three home meets, including one at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Comments