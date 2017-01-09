Penn State

January 9, 2017 10:02 PM

Briannah Tsang named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week

From CDT staff reports

ROSEMONT, Ill.

Penn State’s Briannah Tsang was named the Big Ten Gymnast of the Week by the conference on Monday after a stellar season-opening weekend.

Tsang, a junior, captured the all-around title at the Nittany Lions’ quad meet with BYU, Temple and Bowling Green on Saturday. She posted an all-around score of 39.350 after winning outright titles on the vault (9.850) and floor exercise (9.850).

Tsang’s performance aided Penn State’s winning effort. The Nittany Lions tallied a final score of 194.625, beating out the Cougars (194.225), Owls (191.925) and Falcons (190.725).

Penn State opens Big Ten competition on the road at Nebraska on Sunday.

Penn State

