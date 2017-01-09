Briannah Tsang named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week

Penn State’s Briannah Tsang was named the Big Ten Gymnast of the Week by the conference on Monday after a stellar season-opening weekend.
Tsang, a junior, captured the all-around title at the Nittany Lions’ quad meet with BYU, Temple and Bowling Green on Saturday. She posted an all-around score of 39.350 after winning outright titles on the vault (9.850) and floor exercise (9.850).
Tsang’s performance aided Penn State’s winning effort. The Nittany Lions tallied a final score of 194.625, beating out the Cougars (194.225), Owls (191.925) and Falcons (190.725).
Penn State opens Big Ten competition on the road at Nebraska on Sunday.
