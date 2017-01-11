Ament, Aponte named preseason All-Americans

Penn State attackmen Grant Ament and Nick Aponte were recognized in the honorable mention category of Inside Lacrosse’s preseason All-America list, released Tuesday.
Aponte, a 2016 Tewaarton nominee, was Penn State’s first-ever First-Team All-Big Ten selection, earning a unanimous vote to the 10-man roster last season. The senior recorded a team-high 30 goals and had 19 assists last year.
Aponte enters the 2017 season on a 32-game point-scoring streak, accumulating 46 goals and 34 assists over that span.
Ament was a Big Ten honorable mention after starting all 15 games for Penn State as a freshman last season. The Doylestown native led the Nittany Lions with 54 points and 34 assists.
Penn State hosts Navy and Army West Point for a pair of exhibition games on Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, respectively, before officially opening its season at home against Robert Morris on Feb. 3.
