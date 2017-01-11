Women’s lacrosse ranked No. 5 preseason, five named All-Americans

The Nittany Lions, coming off a Final Four appearance last season, earned a No. 5 preseason rank by Inside Lacrosse and landed five players to the organization’s preseason All-America teams, released on Tuesday.
Senior midfielder Abby Smucker was a first-team selection for the second consecutive season while Steph Lazo was a third-teamer. Sophomore attacker Madison Carter, senior defender Natalie Schmitt, and junior midfielder Katie O’Donnell were all named to the honorable mention list.
The group of five are among eight key returners from Penn State’s Final Four squad that fell to eventual champion North Carolina. The Tar Heels are No. 1 in the preseason poll, followed by Big Ten foe Maryland, Florida, and Stony Brook.
Penn State opens its season against Albany on Feb. 4.
