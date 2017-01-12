Penn State 7th in final fall Learfield Cup standings

Penn State is ranked in the top 10 for a 10th consecutive fall sports season for the Learfield Directors’ Cup.
Penn State is seventh at the end of the fall rankings, after the football season came to a close Monday night. The ranking is three spots higher than the 2015 fall list. Penn State and Stanford are the only schools to be in the top 10 in each of the past 10 fall rankings.
The Nittany Lions are buoyed by top-20 finishes for football (7), women’s cross-country (18), field hockey (9), women’s soccer (17) and women’s volleyball (9).
Stanford leads with 504.5 points, ahead of UCLA (348) and North Carolina (345) while Penn State has 293 points.
